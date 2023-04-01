BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - March went out a bit like a lion, with a messy mix of snow, sleet and some freezing rain, making for slippery travel. April will come in with a bang, with much warmer but active weather on the way. A batch of rain will come through roughly between 6 AM and 9 AM, then we’ll get some sunshine midday through early afternoon. It will be windy, with gusts over 30 mph likely, but Clinton and Franklin counties in New York may have a few gusts from the southwest to 50 mph. It will be a much warmer day, with highs in the 50s. Even a few low 60s are possible. Then, our eyes turn to a cold front that will come through late afternoon/early evening. Showers and thunderstorms will accompany the front, and some thunderstorms may be severe, especially in southern sections. Keep that in mind if you have outdoor plans. Showers will briefly change to snow showers Saturday night, followed by a sunny but blustery Sunday. Highs on Sunday will hold in the mid to upper 30s.

After a chilly Sunday, we’ll warm back up again Monday, with highs in the low 50s. Showers are expected, especially during the afternoon. Tuesday will be a fair day, with partly sunny skies. More showers are expected Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 50s, and lows in the 30s and 40s. A dry and cooler day is expected Friday, with highs in the mid 40s.

