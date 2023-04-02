Burlington High School students bring home Scholars’ Bowl crown

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A team of students from Burlington High School took home the Scholar’s Bowl crown in Montpelier on Saturday.

The scholars bowl, hosted by the Vermont NEA, is a question-and-answer academic quiz competition featuring teams of high school students. This year’s competition featured 8 teams from around the state.

Burlington High School defeated Essex in the championship by a score of 405 to 230. Teams from Burlington have won the tournament 7 times, with its most recent previous title in 2019. All of Saturday’s scores are as follows:

Medlar Cup Semifinals:

Champlain Valley 480, BFA-St. Albans 105

Rice Memorial 290, Woodstock Union High School 265

Medlar Cup Final:

Champlain Valley 425, Rice Memorial 185

Overall Quarterfinals:

Essex 520, Lyndon 40

CVU 330, South Burlington 205

Burlington 320, Rice Memorial 260

Overall Semifinals:

Burlington 420, Champlain Valley 310

Essex 330, Hanover 255

State Championship:

Burlington 405, Essex 230

