Burlington High School students bring home Scholars’ Bowl crown
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A team of students from Burlington High School took home the Scholar’s Bowl crown in Montpelier on Saturday.
The scholars bowl, hosted by the Vermont NEA, is a question-and-answer academic quiz competition featuring teams of high school students. This year’s competition featured 8 teams from around the state.
Burlington High School defeated Essex in the championship by a score of 405 to 230. Teams from Burlington have won the tournament 7 times, with its most recent previous title in 2019. All of Saturday’s scores are as follows:
Medlar Cup Semifinals:
Champlain Valley 480, BFA-St. Albans 105
Rice Memorial 290, Woodstock Union High School 265
Medlar Cup Final:
Champlain Valley 425, Rice Memorial 185
Overall Quarterfinals:
Essex 520, Lyndon 40
CVU 330, South Burlington 205
Burlington 320, Rice Memorial 260
Overall Semifinals:
Burlington 420, Champlain Valley 310
Essex 330, Hanover 255
State Championship:
Burlington 405, Essex 230
