Fire investigation underway in Wolcott

Wolcott, Vt. (WCAX) - On Friday, March 31, 2023, fire crews from six departments responded to a fully engulfed mill at P&R Lumber.

Fire Chief Jim Holton says crews were called out after 7:00 p.m.

He says nobody was injured in the blaze, and the company’s planer mill is a total loss. The sawmill and office building were saved. The Chief says the planer mill was uninsured.

Thanks to all of the fire departments that responded in our time of need, thanks to all of the community support. Our sawmill building is ok and we will work through this hurtle. Posted by P&R Lumber on Saturday, April 1, 2023

Crews involved with fighting the fire include Hardwick Fire Dept., Elmore Fire Dept., Morrisville Fire Dept., Greensboro Fire Dept., Craftsbury Fire Dept., Hardwick Rescue, Wolcott Fire Auxiliary, Lamoille County Sheriff’s, Gravel Construction, and Smith’s Store.

In response, Chief Holton has started a GoFundMe page for P&R Lumber to help the business owners rebuild. He says written check donations can also be sent to P&R Lumber P.O. Box 132 Wolcott, Vt. 05680

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

