Military families share experiences at Vermont Veterans’ Town Hall

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - “What impact did it have on him for the rest of his life? I never got to ask him those things,” said Rachel Wylie of Waitsfield, speaking about her relationship with her father.

Wylie is one of the many guests that decided to share her story at a family vets town hall.

Vermont Vets Town Hall is a Vermont based non-profit that puts together annual events for veterans to speak on their experiences.

On Sunday, the group invited family members to share what it’s like for them being a part of a vet’s life.

Wylie says if you don’t have open conversations about the experiences that veterans take on it can cause a rift between family members.

“If we don’t share potentially really charged or emotionally powerful experiences that they just get stuck in our bodies and can lead to discomfort and lead to a sense of disconnection from your loved ones,” said Wylie.

The town halls take place throughout the year at different locations, but this is the first time they have done a town hall specifically for families.

Almost a dozen members of the community shared their personal experiences and spoke about how to listen to the veterans in their life and what it was like learning how to be a good support system for a vet.

Cathy Turner is the wife of a veteran, and she says she wishes there were more support for spouses.

“I am so, so, so glad. So thankful that there’s a family opportunity to come together. Because I think that it’s in short supply. For many years I have said I can’t believe there’s nothing out there for me,” said Turner.

3rd generation combat veteran Scott Wood came out to the town hall to listen to people’s stories.

He decided to speak out about his own experience having a hard time seeing his mother after coming home. He told other veterans that telling their families when they’re not okay is important too.

“I was in one piece physically, but I was so banged up that I just I couldn’t do it. Any vets that are struggling out there, it’s okay not to be okay. But it’s not okay to suffer in silence,” said Wood.

Veterans at the town hall also say it’s important to listen to your loved ones and if someone appears to be unmotivated after coming home from deployment, it can be a good idea to ask how they are doing.

