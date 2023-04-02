Police: 3 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Oklahoma City bar

Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.
Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.(WSMV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Three people were killed and another three wounded in a shooting inside an Oklahoma City bar Saturday night, according to police.

One person was in critical condition and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting around 9 p.m. at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in the city’s southwest, Lt. Jeff Cooper, a spokesperson with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said Sunday. The three individuals who were killed were pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Authorities did not immediately identify those were were killed or wounded.

Cooper said investigators did not yet have any information on a suspect or what prompted the shooting.

“It’s too early,” he said. “As of now, we don’t have anything.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State Police Dive Team searches sections of Otter Creek in Weybridge Friday afternoon.
Police search for missing Middlebury teen
File photo
Alburgh man involved in basketball brawl died of ‘acute cardiac event’
File photo
Vt. Senate approves sweeping housing bill
Search continues for missing Middlebury teen
Search continues for missing Middlebury teen
File photo
2 troopers accused of racist comments resign

Latest News

Magic was more powerful than guns, as the "D&D" movie easily beat "John Wick: Chapter 4" this...
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ opens with $38.5M, takes down John Wick
Magic was more powerful than guns, as the "D&D" movie easily beat "John Wick: Chapter 4" this...
"'Dungeons and Dragons" tops "John Wick" in the box office this weekend
Nadiya Raheem says a branch pinned her to her couch and she had to crawl out her back door...
‘I was praying to myself’: Woman escapes death after tree falls on home
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
Broad swaths of US reel from tornadoes that killed 29