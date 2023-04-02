Police identify victim in Brattleboro shooting

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have identified the person who was shot and killed in Brattleboro Thursday.

Officers say 21-year-old Tamico Williams of Hartford, Connecticut. was found inside an apartment Thursday night with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

Police say Williams’ death has been ruled a homicide. The investigation is still ongoing, and police say no arrests have been made in the case.

