Search continues for missing Middlebury teen

By Laura Ullman
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say Rebecca Lynn Ball was last seen on Wednesday, at around 4 p.m. near Jackson Lane in Middlebury.

On Saturday, state and local police searched north of Wright Park, behind the high school and middle school.

Although nothing turned up from the search... Middlebury police say they will keep looking for her, even after state police have exhausted all reasonable places.

“Vermont State Police search and rescue team and with counter parts from New England K-9 search and rescue have been continuing with an exhaustive search. It has turned up nothing, unfortunately, so they’re continuing as we speak,” said Sgt. Jason Covey with Middlebury Police.

A prayer vigil for Rebecca will be held Sunday night at 7:30 pm... outside of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on the Middlebury town green.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

