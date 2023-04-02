Sen. Bernie Sanders hosts first ever Vermont “Youth Chess Day”

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Sen. Bernie Sanders hosted the first ever youth chess day at the Vermont Technical College in Randolph Saturday.

Over 100 kids from all over the state learned how to play chess and competed in a tournament.

“Chess is a game that requires kids to have intellectual discipline, focus and concentration, and especially in the era of social media and short attention spans, it’s really important that kids develop those intellectual strengths,” said Sen. Sanders.

The event was designed to combat the consequences of prolonged screen time. When kids at the tournament were asked if they thought they spent too much time online, the answer was unanimous.

“Yes!” Definitely,” said 5th grader Melia Rose.

“I used to spend three hours on screens, now I spend one hour,” said 5th grader Sawyer Hansen.

The event was organized by Sanders’ team with assistance from the University of Vermont chess club. A free lunch was served for the participants whose grades ranged from first to twelfth.

The students say they all love playing chess, describing it as a unique pastime. “I just like how it’s not like any other game,” said Hansen.

Melia Rose, who is in fifth grade, says she likes the game because it reminds her of battle strategies. she also enjoys beating reporters.

“I think of chess as a war. Each piece has a different role that you need to conduct... You’re in check... and if you don’t conduct it correctly you will lose the war,” said Rose.

