Spring book and clothes swap returns to Hinesburg

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The spring kids clothing and book swap returned to Hinesburg Saturday.

The event was hosted by the Hinesburg Community Resource Center. The organization has been putting this event on for decades having the swap in both the spring and fall.

Community members come together to donate clothes and reading material.

This time, they collected over four hundred items of clothing.

Organizers say the swap is an event that lots of parents in the community look forward to.

“There are families that we see at every single swap who rely on this to get clothing. Certainly over the past couple of years our numbers of participants have grown. Normally we’d be seeing you know around forty families coming to a swap. Today I counted 60,” Said Hinesburg Community Resource Centers Alexandra Koncewicz.

Organizers said they want the clothes and books to benefit those who need it most.

They don’t put limits on how many things people can take.

