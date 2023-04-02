Spring book and clothes swap returns to Hinesburg

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The spring kids clothing and book swap returned to Hinesburg Saturday.

The event was hosted by the Hinesburg Community Resource Center. The organization has been putting this event on for decades having the swap in both the spring and fall.

Community members come together to donate clothes and reading material.

This time, they collected over four hundred items of clothing.

Organizers say the swap is an event that lots of parents in the community look forward to.

“There are families that we see at every single swap who rely on this to get clothing. Certainly over the past couple of years our numbers of participants have grown. Normally we’d be seeing you know around forty families coming to a swap. Today I counted 60,” Said Hinesburg Community Resource Centers Alexandra Koncewicz.

Organizers said they want the clothes and books to benefit those who need it most.

They don’t put limits on how many things people can take.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State Police Dive Team searches sections of Otter Creek in Weybridge Friday afternoon.
Police search for missing Middlebury teen
File photo
Alburgh man involved in basketball brawl died of ‘acute cardiac event’
File photo
Vt. Senate approves sweeping housing bill
File photo
2 troopers accused of racist comments resign
The Red Bull Slide-In Tour visits Killington through Sunday.
Riding with the pros at Killington

Latest News

Over 100 kids from all over the state learned how to play chess and competed in a tournament.
Sen. Bernie Sanders hosts first ever Vermont “Youth Chess Day”
The Vermont Gear Makers Festival is an annual festival that showcases Vermont-based makers of...
Outdoor enthusiasts gather to celebrate Vermont-made gear
File photo
Police identify victim in Brattleboro shooting
Search continues for missing Middlebury teen
Search continues for missing Middlebury teen