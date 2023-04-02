What To Do: Sunday, April 2

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at What To Do this Sunday.

The Moretown Memorial Library is hosting the 3rd Annual Seed and Tool Swap from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. this afternoon. It’s a great opportunity for gardeners to try new crops, share your favorite seeds, and talk to other gardeners. This is the first year they are adding a tool swap to the event, so you can trade gardening tools as well as seeds. All gardeners, new and seasoned, can attend this swap at no charge.

The Cochran’s Nordic Cross Ski Race is back today, an event for beginner and experienced Nordic skiers to race for prizes. There is a kids race that begins at 11;00 a.m. this morning, and the adult race begins at 12:30 p.m. You can challenge your speed going uphill, downhill, through slalom gates and obstacles, and over jumps. Competitors can also enjoy a free pancake feast with hot Cochran’s Slopeside Syrup. Admission for competitors is $25, but if you aren’t interested in racing, spectating is free for everyone.

Vermont Gatherings is hosting their 1st Annual Vermont Spring Market at the Blue Ribbon Pavilion from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. today. Browse and shop artisans and craft vendors from across Vermont and New England. There will be a vast selection of goods to shop from—woodcrafts, clothing, spices, pottery, maple products, and so much more. Tickets for adults cost $5, but kids get in for free.

The Dorset Farmer’s Market will be hosted at J.K. Adams in Dorset from 10:00 a.m. to 2;00 p.m. today. This is a producer-only market, meaning the vendors must also be the producers of the goods, and there will be over 50 area vendors at the market. This also means you can ask any and all questions about the products being sold, and learn from expert crafters about all kinds of products. While the goods ae there for purchase, the event itself is free to attend.

April is Autism Awareness Month, and the ECHO Center is hosting a sensory friendly hour from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. this morning. This event is open to kids, teens, and adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder, sensory processing issues, or developmental disabilities. The museum will be closed to the general public during this hour and the lighting and sounds will be adjusted for attendees interacting with exhibits to ensure a calm environment. They will also be providing sensory backpacks filled with sensory devices. This event is free for anyone with ASD or other processing disorders.

Nelly’s Pub & Grill in St. Albans is hosting “Karen’s Diner” starting at 5:00 p.m. this evening. It’s a form of dining entertainment that has made its way around the globe. But the gag is the waitstaff will be rude to you all night. This will be Nelly’s version of the unique worldwide hit, so waiters who are typically happy to see you will be serving up a huge attitude just for you. This event is first come first serve, no reservations, so be sure to get a table fast.

