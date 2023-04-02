BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Clouds will thicken during the day Monday, with a clipper system bringing afternoon and evening showers. A few snowflakes may mix in in the mountains. It will, however, be warmer, with highs in the low 50s. The cold front portion of the clipper now looks to stall out near the Massachusetts border on Tuesday. Most of the region will be dry, but a few showers are possible in Bennington and Windham counties.

More active weather is in store for Wednesday and Thursday. Showers are likely on Wednesday, which may start off briefly as a mix. High temperatures will be in the 50s, with lows in the 30s. A cold front will bring scattered showers Thursday, with highs back into the 50s. If the timing of the front slows down, some spots may reach the low 60s. The front will move out Thursday evening, with a brisk and chilly day on Friday, with highs in the low 40s.

The Easter Weekend looks promising, with mostly sunny skies for Saturday, and partly sunny skies on Easter Sunday. It will be warming back up, with highs in the 50s, with upper 50s possible by Easter.

