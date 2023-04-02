BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What a way to start the month of April! High temperatures got close to 70 degrees in spots on Saturday, giving us a pleasant taste of spring, and a sign of what’s to come in the months ahead. However, today will be blustery and colder. We’ll have plenty of sunshine, but highs will only be in the mid to upper 30s. Thankfully, the wind will ease up during the afternoon. Tonight will be cold again, with lows in the teens and 20s, but high clouds will prevent the temperatures from really bottoming out.

A clipper will bring increasing clouds on Monday, with afternoon and evening showers. It will warm back up however, with highs in the low 50s. Tuesday will be a bit cooler, but fair and decent.

Active weather will arrive Wednesday, with showers likely. Highs will be in the low 50s, with lows in the 30s to 40s. Showers will continue into Thursday morning, with some sunshine expected during the afternoon. Friday and Saturday look good. A touch on the chilly side Friday, with highs in the mid 40s, but we’ll warm into the low 50s on Saturday.

