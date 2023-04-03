April named Military Child Month in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - April is being declared the Month of the Military Child. Governor Kathy Hochul said the goal is to recognize children who are separated from a parent on active duty.

Additionally, The State Department of Veterans’ Services will also host free virtual and in-person events for military children and their families throughout the month.

To register for the free events, email the New York Department of Veterans Services.

