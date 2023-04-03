Back on track: Amtrak’s Adirondack train returns to the North Country

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Amtrak’s Adirondack train is chugging along again for the first time in three years.

The line closed at the start of the pandemic, but as of Monday afternoon, it’s back to bringing passengers to Montreal.

You could feel the excitement on the platform in Plattsburgh when the train stopped to pick up and drop off passengers for the first time in three years. Many say this is a lifeline to visiting family across the border in Canada and around New York.

Amtrak’s president says this is the last line to return to service following the pandemic. Its reopening was delayed by issues with the tracks, staffing changes and a change of ownership at the station in Montreal.

In 2019, 117,000 people utilized the service connecting New York City to Montreal.

Officials in Plattsburgh say they expect its return to give the North Country an economic boost.

“The return of Amtrak really does put the city of Plattsburgh in the greater Plattsburgh region into a true multimodal station for the North Country,” said Mayor Chris Rosenquest, D-Plattsburgh.

“People are so glad of the certainty and just having this resource back who are used to taking this train on a regular basis. So, good news for the North Country,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York.

While there are no COVID requirements for U.S. citizens, Amtrak’s website still states noncitizens traveling by train from Canada do need proof of vaccination.

