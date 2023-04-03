Burlington mayor’s State of the City expected to focus on public safety

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will deliver his annual State of the City address Monday evening.

Public safety is expected to be a central part of his speech.

Last year, the city saw 26 gunfire incidents and four homicides.

However, rebuilding is underway at the Burlington Police Department, where they are adding officers and unarmed community liaisons.

Along with public safety, the mayor is expected to continue to address housing issues as the city struggles with a rental vacancy rate of less than 1%.

This past year was jampacked with Burlington projects moving forward, like the long-stalled CityPlace housing project, which will bring more than 400 units to the city, along with other large-scale building projects.

Progressives say they hope the mayor addresses climate goals, including more emphasis on solar.

Most of all, Democrats and Progressives want the mayor to focus on greater public safety in the Queen City.

“We have got to continue to look at the underlying causes-- poverty, the housing crisis, all of that need to be addressed if you are going to make this community safer. It means it has to be healthier, it means it has to be wealthier,” said Gene Bergman, P-Burlington City Council.

“It’s not just policing. Yes, we need to address the recruitment and retention challenges and continue to do so for our police department, but we also need to better address folks who are struggling with mental health and substance use-related issues. I’m excited that in the coming year, we will be standing up a crisis response team that’s better able to address those issues,” said Ben Traverse, D-Burlington City Council.

This will be the first State of the City address where Democrats or people who caucus with the Dems will have a majority on the City Council.

Despite that, Bergman, a Progressive, said he feels the council had a positive year working collaboratively on issues like public safety and housing, and he hopes they continue in that spirit moving forward.

The State of the City event begins at 6 p.m.

