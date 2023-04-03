Costco expands hours for gas sales following February flip-flop

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Costco in Colchester has expanded the hours of operation for its gas station.

The change means the gas station will no longer close in the middle of the day.

The controversy goes back to when Costco opened the gas station in 2020. It was only allowed to sell gas for a few hours a day under a condition of its environmental permit.

Costco announced in February they would expand their hours, then flip-flopped back to their old hours.

When we asked why they are really taking that step now, Costco said they had no comment.

