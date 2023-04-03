Crews search for missing Vt. teen with autism; how searchers should approach her

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The search for a missing Middlebury teen Rebecca Ball is still on. Search crews have been out all week looking for the 17-year-old girl.

Ball has autism, and her father and the Vermont Developmental Disabilities Council offered some tips on the best ways to approach her if you see her.

For the last six days, people have been looking for Ball. What started as a police search is now run by volunteers.

Ball was last seen Wednesday afternoon near the southern end of Wright Park and the Tam trailhead near the Seymour Street Extension.

It is said that she walked away from an appointment in the area.

“We are not giving up. We want people to know that nobody is giving up. So we have chosen to expand our group by asking people in the community to come and join us, whether you want to go door to door or you want to be out with the search teams,” said Dora Soberal of Middlebury.

The group has covered more than 900 acres and is now focusing on the area surrounding Belden Falls.

Ball’s father says Rebecca has a fear of men, and because she’s been without her medication for so long, he doesn’t know how she will respond to searchers.

“If you do encounter her, try to reach out to those that do have a standing relationship with her because that would be the best way to prevent her from just trying to take off. A posture that’s relaxed and not aggressive,” Daniel Ball said.

Kristen Murphy of the Vermont Developmental Disabilities Council says each person on the spectrum is different but many have sensory overload, don’t do well with eye contact and can misinterpret tone.

“If you have somebody in front of you who is in a very agitated state and are on the autism spectrum, the last thing you would want to do is start talking to them really fast. Providing some quiet. A single message,” Murphy said.

Volunteers plan to keep looking for Rebecca Ball until they find her.

