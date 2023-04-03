Made in Vermont: Miralasku

WALLINGFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Even when the weather is cold, Wallingford’s Christie Harris is still hot for jewelry-making. She has been since the early 2000s when she turned her creativity into a business called Miralasku.

“I work primarily in enamels but I like to use repurposed items as much as possible, including the base copper that I use for my enamel projects,” Harris said.

It’s been a 20-year endeavor for Harris who started making jewelry because she needed an accessory for a dress in college.

“So I decided I would just make something and I still have that first really awful necklace,” she said.

Safe to say things have improved, both through classes and by trial and error.

Harris’ passion for this hands-on art has kept her coming back every day.

“Taking something from a piece this big into a beautiful ring or earrings or pendant and all the steps in between,” she said. “For me, I think it’s the creativity and the tactile sort of making something and the immediate gratification of jewelry-making.”

Harris points out that some enameled jewelry is done in a kiln but she prefers to use a torch, turning out her glass and metal designs much faster.

“It’s a little more fun for me because I like the flame and I also like to see what’s happening,” she explained. “When it’s in a kiln, it’s very difficult to know what’s happening with the glass and with the piece at the time.”

With countless colors of glass to work with, Harris says she draws inspiration for designs from all around her, but especially from nature.

“It was a beautiful, gorgeous Vermont day. There was this amazing sky and this field of yellow and green. So I brought that home in my brain and just enameled a very organic field of dandelions,” she said.

She’s also been working to turn antique wares into something new-- old silverware turned into earrings and old teapots into wind chimes. The wind chimes are sold at one store in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

But the rest of her artistic accessories are available on her website, made by hand in Vermont.

