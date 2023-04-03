McDonald’s announces new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters...
The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A new flavor of McFlurry is hitting McDonald’s menu for a limited time.

The fast-food chain announced the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry will be available at participating locations nationwide starting April 12 until supplies last.

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.

In a news release, McDonald’s said the fruity flavor is dropping just in time for spring.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search continues for missing Middlebury teen
Search continues for missing Middlebury teen
A kite surfer was assisted out of Lake Champlain Saturday afternoon after concerned witnesses...
Kite surfer brought to shore after concerned calls
File photo
Police identify victim in Brattleboro shooting
Fire
Fire investigation underway in Wolcott
Sunday evening, community members gathered at St. Stephens Episcopal Church to hold a...
Vigil held for missing Vermont teen; search to continue Monday

Latest News

Rebecca Ball
Crews search for missing Vt. teen with autism; how searchers should approach her
Arkansas was among the first states hit by the severe weather Friday when a tornado dropped...
More severe weather forecast for battered South, Midwest
Costco in Colchester has expanded the hours of operation for its gas station.
Costco expands hours for gas sales following February flip-flop
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, Guo Wengui, seated center, and his attorney Tamara Giwa, left,...
Prosecutors urge no bail for Chinese man in $1B fraud case
SDF
Burlington mayor's State of the City expected to focus on public safety