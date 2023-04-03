NH student accused of making phone threat to member of Congress

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A college student has been accused of making a threatening phone call to a member of Congress.

The Keene State College student is accused of making the cellphone call to the congressional office of a U.S. House member last week, leaving a message on a voicemail saying, “if you keep on coming for the gays, we’re gonna strike back,” according to an FBI affidavit.

The message said, “We will kill you if that’s what it takes,” and the caller left a name and number.

The representative was not identified.

The student told investigators he did not actually plan to harm others or himself, does not own firearms and was “emotional and intoxicated” when he left the message, the affidavit said.

He is accused of making a threat in interstate communication.

The student was scheduled for an appearance in federal court in Concord on Monday afternoon. A message was sent to his attorney seeking comment.

