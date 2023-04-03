Northfield girls aim for a win at Junior Rifle Olympics

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Northfield teens are packing their bags for Colorado Springs to compete in the Junior Rifle Olympics. It’s the first time any of them have competed in a competition of this caliber.

I’m told Northfield has the only shooting team left among all of Vermont’s schools, which means these young ladies are representing the whole Green Mountain State.

Northfield seventh grader Abby Demas has only been shooting for two years but she can shoot with the best of them.

“Crazy to think you’re one of the top best shooters in the country,” Demas said.

She’s one of three girls from the Northfield Junior Rifle Team heading to Colorado Springs for the Junior Rifle Olympics. Demas is shooting off-hand air rifle for her age bracket.

It’s all thanks to a shot in the dark.

“Actually one of my brother’s friends texted and was like, ‘Hey, do you guys want to do rifle?’ And I just tagged along one night and fell in love,” Demas said.

But teammate Sophia Ashford has been waiting for this moment.

“When I was younger, I heard about kids going to the Olympics and was like, ‘That’s awesome. I’m going to be there and do that,’” Ashford said.

So she is, competing in both .22 caliber and air rifle competitions.

Teammate Taylor Baroffio is shooting air rifle as well but wasn’t at this practice.

For Ashford, this has been a five-year endeavor.

“Spending the time to make it perfect, every single shot,” she said. “It’s more of like a mental game than being on a basketball court and that kind of stuff.”

While it’s a different sport, the team camaraderie is all the same. Ashford and Demas say being here feels like being with family.

“When they step to the line, they’re very serious young ladies and they want to beat each other,” said Coach Bruce Baroffio, who took over coaching the team for his father just this year.

Baroffio says Northfield has sent lots of people to the Junior Rifle Olympics in the past and is hoping the girls do well.

“You know, bright lights, big city... we’re not in Kansas anymore, you know, Toto,” he said. “It’s going to affect them a little bit but we’re mostly sending them so they can see what it is and get some experience.”

Baroffio says this competition is co-ed, with boys and girls shooting shoulder to shoulder. He also says it isn’t so much a question of whether they can shoot like the boys, but whether the boys can shoot like them.

“The boys come and the girls keep beating them night after night after night, and usually their egos can’t handle it, so they quit,” Baroffio said.

“When I started, it was mostly boys,” Ashford said. “There was a few girls here and there, but over the years the boys kind of just fizzled out.”

“I think the girls outshot them,” Demas said.

I’m told Northfield is actually the last school rifle team in Vermont, meaning they travel to compete against teams in New Hampshire and New York. Despite that, they’ve been blowing their competition out of the water this season. They hope to do the same in Colorado.

The girls leave for Colorado Springs on April 9. Both Demas and Ashford say they hope to be Olympians one day.

