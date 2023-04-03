People line up for Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day is back!

The ice cream maker is giving out free scoops on Monday as part of their annual Free Cone Day, and there was no shortage of people in line waiting for a sweet treat.

It was originally created in 1979 as a way to thank customers for their support of the business.

It is an annual event, but it was on pause for four years during the pandemic.

At the Burlington location, they expected to hand out about 7,000 scoops of free ice cream, and globally upward of a million.

People we spoke with were glad the tradition is back.

“I mean it’s always a staple at Ben and Jerry’s. One of my friends was like, ‘Hey, it’s free cone day.’ I always like to come down and get some, so decided to come on by. I think something’s wrong with you if you don’t like free ice cream,” said Jackson Washburn of Rutland.

Doors will be open until 8 p.m. in Burlington. We’re told you can go as many times as you want.

