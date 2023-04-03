Police investigating suspicious death at Brattleboro homeless shelter

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Brattleboro are investigating a suspicious death at a homeless shelter.

They were called to the Groundworks facility Monday morning for an assault in progress, and say one person was dead when they got there.

Police say one person is in custody and there is no danger to the public at this time.

