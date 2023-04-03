Police investigating suspicious death at Brattleboro homeless shelter

Police in Brattleboro are investigating a suspicious death at a homeless shelter.
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Brattleboro are investigating a suspicious death at a homeless shelter.

They were called to the Groundworks facility Monday morning for an assault in progress, and say one person was dead when they got there.

Police say one person is in custody and there is no danger to the public at this time.

Our Adam Sullivan is gathering details and will have an update on the Channel 3 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

