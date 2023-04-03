Soaring egg prices drive more people to take a crack at raising chickens

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Spring is in the air, and for many Vermont families, that could mean a new round of backyard chickens. But there are concerns about bird flu.

Will Guy with Guy’s Farm and Yard has been working with chicks for years, bringing in around $15,000-$25,000 annually.

“Interest in chicks has been strong definitely this year, I think in large part due to the part on the cost of eggs,” he said.

Guy says the complication is bird flu. It’s driving the cost of eggs up and is also making the chick supply tight.

“Right from the get-go this year-- as early as January, February-- hatcheries were getting booked up, there were dates with no availability,” he said.

Guy expects they will be able to get the amount they need but it requires planning ahead. He says more than ever they have had to preplan chick numbers for each pickup date, and once they are gone, that’s likely it.

“We have done our best to hopefully cover what we are going to need without going over,” Guy said.

Vermont Deputy State Veterinarian Dr. Kaitlynn Levine wants Vermonters to think ahead for the same reason.

“It still seems to remain at high levels in our wild bird populations,” Levine said.

Levine says whether you’re in the market for your first flock or you’re a seasoned backyard bird farmer, bird flu should be on your mind.

“Right now anyone that is involved in chicken farming should be planning for (Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza) to be around for a long time,” she said.

Levine says that means basic bio-security measures should still be in place, like equipment washing and isolation from wild birds like ducks or geese. And set plans in place for at least the next year.

“It doesn’t matter if you have six or 600 or 6,000; if your flock gets infected, you will suffer mortalities amongst your birds,” Levine said.

Guy says even if bird flu wasn’t present, it’s still a commitment and requires home planning,

something Vermonters should consider before purchasing poultry.

“Think it through, don’t just buy them on an impulse because it would be cute or fun. Have a plan,” Guy advised.

Levine says if you do notice a single chicken or an entire flick getting sick, there are resources available. You can visit the USDA’s Defend the Flock website. Or you can call the Animal Health Office at 802-828-2421 or USDA toll-free at 1-866-536-7593.

