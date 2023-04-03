UVM reaches voluntary resolution with feds in antisemitism investigation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A resolution has been reached after the feds launched an investigation into alleged antisemitism at the University of Vermont.

The investigation began after students said they were discriminated against by groups and clubs on UVM’s campus for their support of Israel, and that a teaching assistant threatened to lower the grades of Jewish students.

The university says it worked with students, faculty and staff, alumni and community members and agreed to a voluntary resolution with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights.

UVM says it will use all the tools at its disposal to eliminate the hostile behavior and enable each member of the community to learn and work in an environment unfettered by discrimination and harassment.

In a statement, the university said, in part: “The University of Vermont unequivocally condemns, and will not tolerate, antisemitism in any form. With today’s resolution, UVM has agreed to make its commitment even more tangible to the campus community moving forward.”

Related Stories:

UVM responds to claims of discrimination against Jewish students

Jewish group claims UVM students discriminated against over support for Israel

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.