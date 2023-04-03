Vigil held for missing Vermont teen; search to continue Monday

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A volunteer search team will be back out in Middlebury Monday morning trying to find Rebecca Ball.

The missing 17-year-old was last seen on Wednesday around 4 p.m. near the southern end of Wright Park in Middlebury.

Sunday evening, community members gathered at St. Stephens Episcopal Church to hold a candlelight vigil for the teen.

More than 50 people lit candles and said prayers in hopes that Ball will be found.

A volunteer search team was out all weekend looking and said they don’t intend to stop.

“Our team is not giving up. We ramped up our efforts when Vermont State Police said that they could not provide us any more assistance. We will work with her. Whatever’s going on, let’s fix it. We will work on it together. She is not alone,” said Dora Soberal, a search team volunteer.

“She’s more than welcome to come home. It’s not going to be any different from any of the other times she came home when stuff like this has happened. I’m not mad, just get home,” said Daniel Ball, Rebecca’s father.

In their most recent update, state police said nothing has turned up in the search yet.

Officials also say it’s possible Ball may be evading efforts to be located.

They are still urging local residents to continue to check inside any outbuildings and vehicles on their properties.

The volunteer search team planned to meet at Belden Falls on Monday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.