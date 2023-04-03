Vt. manure spreading ban lifted but some restrictions still in place

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The ban on winter manure spreading ends April 1st but agriculture experts say it may still not be a good idea.

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture said another snowy March brought challenging field conditions to many parts of Vermont.

Ag. leaders say manure cannot be applied to fields that are frozen or snow-covered.

It also can’t be applied to fields that are saturated, likely to runoff, or conducive to any other off-site movement.

For full details and restrictions on manure spreading, visit the Agency of Agriculture website.

