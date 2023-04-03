Vt., N.Y. leaders call for Lake Champlain funding

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s senators are working to receive more money to protect Lake Champlain.

Peter Welch and Bernie Sanders joined New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand in sending a letter to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The lawmakers call for increased federal funding for programs supporting Lake Champlain. That includes the EPA Lake Champlain Basin Program.

The letter says the waterway provides significant environmental, recreational, historic, and educational value and that there is a responsibility to keep it viable for generations to come.

The full letter is available here.

