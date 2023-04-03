Will push for financial literacy allow lawmakers to choose Vt. school curriculum?

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Being smart with your money-- that’s the aim of a new initiative from state leaders marking Financial Literacy Month.

Lawmakers this session are looking to make financial literacy education mandatory statewide, but that move could open the door to letting Montpelier decide what your kids learn in class.

Winooski High School students have money on their minds, taking part in a financial literacy class. The lessons are about income, expenses and budgeting, and understanding the financial nuances of debt, loans, credit cards and interest rates.

“They have to think about so many things as far as where they’re going to have to live, their car, food, transportation,” said Courtney Poquette, the personal finance teacher at Winooski High School.

Monday, some big names in Vermont politics sat in on the lesson. Treasurer Mike Pieciak and Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Kevin Gaffney kicked off Financial Literacy Month to highlight resources for Vermonters of all ages to build skills to last a lifetime.

“The real impact for consumer protection is arming the community with knowledge that they can carry with them through their lives,” Gaffney said.

A recent poll conducted by Champlain College found that 93% of Vermonters would support universal financial literacy education in public schools.

“It’s a growing movement and if we’re not doing it in Vermont, I fear we’re falling behind,” said Pieciak, D-Vermont.

Financial literacy is also on the minds of lawmakers in Montpelier. H.228 would require public school students to complete a financial literacy course before graduation.

“We are dealing with a philosophical issue more than anything,” said Rep. Peter Conlon, D-Cornwall.

School curriculums are now set at the local level by school boards. Educational quality standards are set by the State Board of Education after a lengthy process. But this push for financial literacy could change that, allowing lawmakers to dictate what is taught in Vermont’s public schools.

In addition to financial literacy, lawmakers this session are considering creating statewide standards for reading and writing, agricultural literacy and education about the Holocaust.

But some say this could send Vermont down a slippery slope.

Conlon chairs the House Education Committee and recognizes this power shift would set a new precedent, saying, “Do we want the Legislature at its whim to be dictating curriculum for schools?”

Pieciak says there is room to create a requirement and let local school boards decide what it will look like.

“We should move forward with the requirement and then figure out how best to implement it for Vermont,” Pieciak said.

Lawmakers are still taking testimony on the financial literacy bill.

In the final six weeks of the session, lawmakers will continue digging into who should be in charge of mandating financial literacy education-- the state or the local level.

