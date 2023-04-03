YCQM April 2, 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on”You Can Quote Me” the state names is next cartoonist laureate. Tillie Walden, joins our Cat Viglienzoni to chat about this new honor.

Plus the Vermont National Guard right now has 600 open jobs both full and part time. We’ll tell you what they’re doing to fill those and what it could mean for the force if they don’t.

And Vermont’s Education Secretary is stepping down. Dan French talks with our Christina Guessferd about why and what’s next.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.