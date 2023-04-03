BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Unsettled weather will continue over the region through mid week. Skies will remain mostly cloudy across the region through Tuesday morning. Showers will cross the region from north to south and remain over the southern counties of Vermont through the day. Temperatures on Tuesday will start out in the mid 30s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s. Northern areas could see some sunshine, but clouds will likely hold tight over the southern areas through the afternoon.

Our next weather system arrives on Wednesday with rain showers and some mix over the higher elevations of northern Vermont and northern New York. Any sleet or freezing rain will be light, but could make roads slippery in spots through late in the day on Wednesday. Skies will be clouds with the chance for some steadier rain later on Wednesday night with the chance of a passing thunderstorm. Showers will continue into Thursday with some warmer weather. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Clouds eventually clear out for the end of the week. Skies will be partly cloudy on Friday and then mostly sunny heading into the weekend. Temperatures will be seasonable Friday and Saturday, with some warmer temperatures possible on Sunday. Highs by the start of next week will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.