BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! After that roller coast ride of temperature swings over the weekend, things will even out a bit today. Temperatures will be closer to normal (normal high in Burlington is now 49°) over the next few days. A minor frontal system will be dropping down, north to south, as we go through the afternoon & evening, and that will spread a few rain showers and some mountain snow showers. The front will stall out right near the MA border overnight and into the first part of Tuesday, keeping persistent showers in our southern counties, but it will stay dry with a bit of sunshine to the north.

Wednesday will be a more active day in the weather as a stronger storm system comes at us. Rain will be moving in, but it may start as a period of freezing rain in our far northern areas. There may be some thunderstorms later on Wednesday into early Thursday.

The rest of Thursday will feature warm temperatures and gradual clearing towards the end of the day. But it will be getting colder again Thursday night into Friday. It will be partly sunny on Friday, but also colder and blustery.

The holiday weekend is looking good! There will be plenty of sunshine on Saturday, and just a few clouds coming in late in the day on Easter Sunday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the developments of that stronger mid-week storm system, and we will keep you updated with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.