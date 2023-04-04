Bill to fight forever chemicals in Vermont advances

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A bill that would combat so-called forever chemicals in Vermont is moving forward.

The state Senate on Tuesday voted unanimously to advance the bill, which restricts PFAS and other toxic chemicals from cosmetic and menstrual products. It also bans PFAS from fabrics and artificial turf.

It has one more procedural reading Wednesday in the Senate before it heads to the House.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.