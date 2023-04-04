Burlington man sentenced on gun charges

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man has been sentenced to 46 months in prison on federal gun charges.

Jeremiah Smith, 44, was sentenced in Burlington Monday after earlier pleading guilty to unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon.

According to court records, Smith in November of 2021 stole a pickup truck from Pine Street in Burlington that contained a 9mm handgun. When Essex Police later located the truck, Smith refused to get out and pointed what appeared to be a gun at an officer. Police eventually took him into custody and found he was carrying a 9mm pistol in his pocket. Police also found a pellet gun inside the truck.

Smith is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction.

Judge Sessions also ordered that Smith serve three years of supervised release.

