Burlington man sentenced on gun charges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man has been sentenced to 46 months in prison on federal gun charges.

Jeremiah Smith, 44, was sentenced in Burlington Monday after earlier pleading guilty to unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon.

According to court records, Smith in November of 2021 stole a pickup truck from Pine Street in Burlington that contained a 9mm handgun. When Essex Police later located the truck, Smith refused to get out and pointed what appeared to be a gun at an officer. Police eventually took him into custody and found he was carrying a 9mm pistol in his pocket. Police also found a pellet gun inside the truck.

Smith is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction.

Judge Sessions also ordered that Smith serve three years of supervised release.

