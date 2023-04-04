Champlain College students offering free tax help

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With just a few more weeks to get your taxes in, a local program is offering tax help to Vermonters.

Accounting students at Champlain College are helping thousands of folks meet the deadline for tax day. It’s something the college has been doing for more than 30 years. Students last year helped prepare 1,400 returns, processing nearly $3 million in refunds. The program is free for low-to-moderate income taxpayers, elderly taxpayers, and military personnel and their families.

Nicole Morris, an accounting professor & CPA, says the students get course credit and someone double-checks their work. “We haven’t had any concerns from the general population. But all of the tax returns are actually reviewed by someone who does have more significant tax experience. So, all the students are mentored,” she said.

The tax deadline this year day falls on April 18th. The free preparation services are offered through the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity.

