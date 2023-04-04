Dairy processing grant tries to keep milk local

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dairy processors in the Northeast may be eligible to apply for grants to help bring more milk to local communities.

According to the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center, $12M in grant money is available for processors in the region.

The goal is to pay for specialized equipment to help processors increase the use of regionally sourced milk and expand regional dairy processing capacity. The grants are available to processors in 11 states, including New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont.

