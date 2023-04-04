Deal protects about 2,800 acres in Green Mountain National Forest

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2023
KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A new land conservation deal will ensure that the largest remaining piece of privately owned land within the Green Mountain National Forest remains undeveloped and accessible to the public.

Last week, the ownership of the nearly 2,800-acre area known as Rolston Rest near the town of Killington was transferred to the U.S. Forest Service by the Trust for Public Land.

The property supports habitat for bobcat, moose, otter, and threatened northern long-eared bat. It also hosts three miles of the Long Trail, a hiking trail that runs from Massachusetts to Canada, and other recreation trails.

“Completing a large acquisition such as this will not only add to the continuity of management but enhance the restoration and reliance of the landscape through the continued conservation of public lands,” said John Sinclair, the forest supervisor of the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forests.

The Trust for Public Land bought the property in December 2017, using nearly $3.5 million in public funds and $1.6 million in private funds to make the project happen.

Over the years the trust has helped protect more than 52,500 acres in Vermont’s Green Mountains.

