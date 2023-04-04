Democrats take control of Burlington City Council

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Three new councilors have taken their seats at the Burlington City Council, giving Democrats a plurality on the 12-member body.

The council members were sworn in Monday by the mayor, making it the first time in more than 40 years -- prior to Bernie Sanders serving as mayor -- that there has been a Democratic plurality with the mayor.

“The community really wants us to get to work, get along, work together collegiately, work together civilly, not engage in partisan fighting, and really get down to the nitty-gritty, down-to-earth business of the city and that’s why I ran,” said CouncilorTim Doherty, D-East.

Mayor Weinberger Monday also laid out his plans for the future, many of which were informed by a decisive Town Meeting Day ballot in the Queen City.

The new council’s first meeting takes place in two weeks.

