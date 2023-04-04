First lady to visit Vermont on Wednesday

The first lady will make a stop in Vermont on Wednesday. - File photo
The first lady will make a stop in Vermont on Wednesday. - File photo(wabi)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first lady will make a stop in Vermont on Wednesday.

Jill Biden and U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will be in the Burlington area Wednesday afternoon.

They’re scheduled to visit Beta Technologies at the Burlington International Airport to highlight the work the electric plane-maker is doing to bring jobs in the clean energy sector and to highlight investments in high school career and technical education programs.

WCAX News will have a crew covering the first lady’s visit. You can tune in Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. to see our coverage.

Related Stories:

BETA Technologies introduces new all-electric airplane

South Burlington-based Beta Technologies expands to Montreal

Beta announces St. Albans expansion plans

Vermont aerospace companies showcased at Montreal forum

Burlington City Council approves long-term lease for Beta Technologies

Beta Technologies clears big hurdle in plans to build new facility

Beta announces $375M in new financing

Burlington electric plane startup seeks permit for major expansion

Vermont tech company strikes deal to sell electric aircraft to UPS

Burlington company’s electric plane dreams aim to revolutionize aviation

Electric plane company to expand at Burlington airport

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A kite surfer was assisted out of Lake Champlain Saturday afternoon after concerned witnesses...
Kite surfer brought to shore after concerned calls
Police made an arrest in a murder investigation at a Brattleboro homeless shelter on Monday.
Woman arrested for murder at Brattleboro homeless shelter
Rebecca Ball
Crews search for missing Vt. teen with autism; how searchers should approach her
Sunday evening, community members gathered at St. Stephens Episcopal Church to hold a...
Vigil held for missing Vermont teen; search to continue Monday
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

File photo
Welch introduces prescription drug transparency bill
Carl Martin
Vermont man sentenced to prison on drug charges
A bill that would combat so-called forever chemicals in Vermont is moving forward. - File photo
Bill to fight forever chemicals in Vermont advances
Rep. Elise Stefanik
Stefanik comes to Trump’s defense, alleges political persecution