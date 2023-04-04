First lady to visit Vermont on Wednesday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first lady will make a stop in Vermont on Wednesday.
Jill Biden and U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will be in the Burlington area Wednesday afternoon.
They’re scheduled to visit Beta Technologies at the Burlington International Airport to highlight the work the electric plane-maker is doing to bring jobs in the clean energy sector and to highlight investments in high school career and technical education programs.
WCAX News will have a crew covering the first lady’s visit. You can tune in Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. to see our coverage.
