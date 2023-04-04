Gov. Scott, lawmakers spotlight child abuse

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers and child abuse prevention advocacy groups gathered Tuesday at the Statehouse for a decades-old tradition.

Governor Phil Scott signed a declaration naming April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Vermont.

Participants say the best way to protect children is to teach kids how to have healthy relationships, the meaning of a safe environment, having trusting adults in their lives, and knowing their own bodies.

Mary Thon with Prevent Child Abuse Vermont says one in four girls and one in seven boys nationally get sexually abused and that those cases often go unreported. “The average age of someone telling that they were sexually abused is 52 years old. So, we know a child whose frightened is unlikely to tell. Which is why we need to focus on preventing it from ever happening in the first place,” she said.

Organizers put pinwheels on the Statehouse lawn to illustrate the number of victims.

