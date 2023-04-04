Gov. Scott, lawmakers spotlight child abuse

Pinwheels covered the Statehouse lawn Tuesday as part of Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Pinwheels covered the Statehouse lawn Tuesday as part of Child Abuse Prevention Month.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers and child abuse prevention advocacy groups gathered Tuesday at the Statehouse for a decades-old tradition.

Governor Phil Scott signed a declaration naming April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Vermont.

Participants say the best way to protect children is to teach kids how to have healthy relationships, the meaning of a safe environment, having trusting adults in their lives, and knowing their own bodies.

Mary Thon with Prevent Child Abuse Vermont says one in four girls and one in seven boys nationally get sexually abused and that those cases often go unreported. “The average age of someone telling that they were sexually abused is 52 years old. So, we know a child whose frightened is unlikely to tell. Which is why we need to focus on preventing it from ever happening in the first place,” she said.

Organizers put pinwheels on the Statehouse lawn to illustrate the number of victims.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A kite surfer was assisted out of Lake Champlain Saturday afternoon after concerned witnesses...
Kite surfer brought to shore after concerned calls
Police made an arrest in a murder investigation at a Brattleboro homeless shelter on Monday.
Woman arrested for murder at Brattleboro homeless shelter
Rebecca Ball
Crews search for missing Vt. teen with autism; how searchers should approach her
Sunday evening, community members gathered at St. Stephens Episcopal Church to hold a...
Vigil held for missing Vermont teen; search to continue Monday
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will deliver his annual State of the City address Monday...
Democrats take control of Burlington City Council
File photo
New York schools receive more threats
File photo
Hazmat crews respond to South Burlington prison
Federal, state and local leaders officially cut the ribbon on Winooski High School Tuesday...
Ribbon cut on newly renovated Winooski High School