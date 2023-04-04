HAZMAT crews respond to South Burlington prison

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Emergency crews responded to the Chittenden Correctional Facility in South Burlington Tuesday morning after a HAZMAT scare.

The Department of Corrections says that an unspecified substance was found inside the facility. Officials would not identify or elaborate on what the substance was or how it got there but they say that it was a potential threat to those inside and shouldn’t have been there.

Officials say everyone inside the prison is safe.

