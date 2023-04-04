House budget includes DMV fee hikes

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont House last week approved an $8 billion budget bill that contains the largest-ever investment in the state’s transportation infrastructure. But the pricey proposal could mean Vermonters will have to pay more when they head to the DMV.

Ronald Cyr made the drive from Barre Tuesday to renew his registration. “I’m gonna do it for two years because I save $12 dollars,” he said.

His bill on this day comes to $149. But under the proposed House budget, he would be paying about $179. The 20% hike in fees would extend to about everything at the DMV including licenses, plates, and registration.

Cyr is also on a fixed income and he says any increase will be a pinch. “I gotta budget my money. So, i’ll have to use more of that on this and take it away from something else probably,” he said.

The fee hike is included in the $850 million transportation bill -- the largest in state history. The proposed DMV fees would raise about $20 million, funding that lawmakers would use as a federal match for infrastructure projects.

“A big emphasis on bridges and making sure our bridges are strong and bike and pedestrian and alternative transportation options for Vermonters,” said House Committee on Transportation Chair Rep. Sara Coffey, D-Guilford. The bill also carves out big investments in EVs, airports, and railroads.

But the Scot administration is concerned about the source of funding for the match. “It’s tough for the people who can afford it the least, especially when it isn’t necessary,” said Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn. The governor recommended using $150 million of state surpluses.

Flynn says the fee increases will impact Vermonters and could cause raise prices for small businesses and their customers. “When the cost of those vehicles and their permits go up, that’s transmitted to what those companies do. And in the end, it’s a regressive tax,” he said.

But Coffey and other Democrats say those surpluses will go toward paid family leave and other priorities they say will help low-income and working Vermonters. “We’re balancing a lot of things and we know this is a way for us to maintain critical infrastructure,” she said.

The budget now heads to the Senate where they will spend the next six weeks making adjustments to the plan.

