Interfaith leaders make case for expanded post-pandemic safety net

Fiel photo
Fiel photo(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Religious leaders and advocates for low-income Vermonters gathered at the Statehouse Tuesday to ask lawmakers to help cushion the rollback of federal Pandemic relief funding by expanding state support for programs including universal school meals and emergency housing assistance.

“Let us call on our elected officials to find the audacity to stand with us. Let us summon from them the courage to create just and moral budgets and policies. Let us insist that housing and food are basic human rights,” said Rev. Shannon MacVean with the Episcopal Diocese of Vermont.

Recipients of those programs got a boost in benefits when the pandemic hit, but much of that extra money is now going away. Organizers noted the changes could mean 29,000 Vermonters will get kicked off of Medicaid.

“Having Medicaid through this pandemic has been a blessing for me. I am worried about what the future will be like when I, like so many other Vermonters, lose my health insurance,” said Leah Duckett of Burlington.

State lawmakers say changes to federal funding are the reason for the return to pre-pandemic benefits. Senator Rebecca White, D-Windsor County, says state officials are working on continuing universal school meals and creating more housing opportunities but that programs -- including Medicaid -- are out of their control. “We, as a state, are not actually able to continue to keep those folks on Medicaid as it stands.,” she said.

Other legislative leaders have said continuing the emergency housing and extended SNAP payments are areas the state is not prepared to take on.

