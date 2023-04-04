Miss Vermont contestant spotlights ‘period poverty’ platform

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Michael’s College student is working to make sure everyone in Vermont has access to the menstrual products they need.

St. Michael’s College sophomore Emma Anderson has big dreams. “You can do really easy things to make great change every day,” Anderson said.

Among them -- pursuing her law degree and rallying for gender-affirming legislation at the federal level. But for now, her work is centered around her community. This 19-year-old is currently dubbed Miss Champlain Valley and is hoping to snag the Miss Vermont title later this month.

“Obviously, I was inspired to start everything because of the Miss Vermont organization. But things like formulating a nonprofit and all of that has been totally just because it’s something I’ve begun to care so much about and wanted to continue in my personal life as well,” Anderson said.

Anderson says candidates are encouraged to find a community service initiative to hone in on. “What’s something I care about that I know needs to be made changed in my community? And immediately I was like, this is something I’ve visibly seen,” Anderson said. She landed on period poverty -- the idea that people who need menstrual products aren’t able to access them. “Period poverty, yes, is specifically about menstrual products but it’s really tied to any other kind of impoverishment where people just simply aren’t getting the things that they need that are a necessity.”

Vermont got rid of its so-called tampon tax two years ago. But Anderson says many states still tax those products and that the extra cost can make buying them a burden. “What I try and do is harness powers of things like Amazon -- they take out the middleman essentially. The work gets put on me but they get to feel like they did a really good thing,” Anderson said. The Shelburne native has brought more than 20,000 donated menstrual products to 15 organizations all over Vermont. “People that are survivors of domestic violence, people who are going through drug rehabilitation -- all of those people are still people that need menstrual products.”

Between her classes, Anderson is working to grow her nonprofit, Not a Luxury, and says she’s been successful in doing so thanks to her roommates. Now, as she prepares to hit the Miss Vermont stage on April 16th, she’s looking forward to sharing her message. “I feel comfortable in my interview and everything that I have to say about the work that I’ve done in the menstrual equity space. And I’m just really excited to be like, let’s do this and hope and pray that a new crown gets put on my head so I can continue working on a larger platform,” she said.

Part of Anderson’s nonprofit expansion includes marketing work. Her website just launched and has more information about her work.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.