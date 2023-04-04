Neshobe Elementary school receives two threats from students

BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Neshobe Elementary School in Brandon is investigating verbal threats from two students.

In a letter to families Monday, principal Vicki Wells says the incidents occurred last week. Wells says the students involved are in the same class and are undergoing behavioral threat assessments.

The Brandon Police Department has also launched its own investigation. Wells notes many students were absent Monday as parents felt unsafe bringing them to school. The Rutland Northeast Supervisory Unit has implemented additional safety protocols and has promised to improve transparency in response to these situations.

