New Rutland hair salon specializes in styling BIPOC Vermonters

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A beauty salon in Rutland is about to open its doors to service the Black, Indigenous, people of color, or BIPOC, community. That is a service that’s not always easy to find in the Green Mountain State.

There aren’t many BIPOC salons in the state and folks in the Rutland area say there’s a need for one in town. Channel 3′s Melissa Cooney spoke with owner La’Keiah Batista Sanchez about her journey to open Euphoric Hair Experience.

When La’Keiah Batista Sanchez moved to Rutland with her sons a few years ago, she noticed a lack of salons serving the BIPOC community.

“Walking into the shops here and everybody telling me I don’t do your hair. That was really hard for me to experience and I don’t want anybody else to experience that,” said Batista Sanchez.

She ran four hair clinics with the Rutland Area NAACP in recent years, emphasizing the need.

“After serving almost 200 children, I said, you know, man, we need a permanent solution,” said Batista Sanchez.

And that was just children under 14, not including teenagers and adults in the area.

On top of her job at Rutland Regional Medical Center, Batista Sanchez hit the ground running and set up Euphoric Hair Experience downtown.

“It’s part of who we are and makes us, you know if we don’t feel if we don’t look good, we don’t feel good. So that made me be like, we have to do this. I have to figure this out,” said Batista Sanchez.

Batista Sanchez says she’s proud to have a diverse staff of five braiding stylists, two locticians, a curologist, and two barbers.

Chrispin White of the Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region says having this option is monumental for the area, even for those who don’t live in the county.

“That money stays in the community but more widely, and it helps enhance their sense of community and belonging. And I think that’s the biggest piece,” said White

White said he’s had similarly challenging experiences maintaining his and his son’s hair while living in the state.

“When they were younger, I had to take them to Albany to get their hair cut. Now they have an opportunity to experience it right here in their own community. That’s huge from a personal standpoint, and from a city standpoint,” said White.

The salon is already a hit, Batista Sanchez says appointments are booked through May. A longterm goal is to open another salon.

“I want everybody to feel welcome when they walk in here. I want it to be a safe space. I want it to feel warm and happy,” said Batista Sanchez

The salon opens its doors in Rutland on Wednesday.

