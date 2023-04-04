New York schools receive more threats

MORIAH, N.Y. (WCAX) - More fake bomb threats were called in to some northern New York schools Tuesday.

New York State Police say the threats were called into several schools including Moriah Central and several schools in St. Lawrence County. Police swept the Moriah school with a K-9 and found no evidence of a bomb. When asked if this was another case of swatting, police said they are still trying to figure that out.

The threats come on the heels of other so-called swatting episodes. Last Thursday, threat calls went out to more than 200 schools statewide, including Plattsburgh High School, Franklin Academy in Malone, and Massena Central High School.

North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-New York, says she wants the perpetrators arrested. “Those need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. To have individuals try to take advantage of this really uncertain time -- it’s horrible. And any type of resources that are needed by law enforcement to track down who those supporters were -- we fully support that,” she said.

Stefanik says she is also pushing for increased support for mental health and for school resource officers.

Related Stories:

Gov. Hochul hosts meeting to discuss recent ‘swatting’ incidents

Police investigate threats at NY, Hyde Park schools

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.