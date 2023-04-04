Officials ask drivers to brake for amphibians on the roads this spring

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are asking drivers to be careful of salamanders and frogs crossing the road.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologists say salamanders and frogs cross the roads near ponds and wetlands during the breeding season.

Biologists use these annual crossings to learn about the species they don’t typically see the rest of the year, like the mole salamanders who hide underground until next spring.

They also ask that those who can safely take a picture of an amphibian species crossing, send it to state leaders for data collection.

