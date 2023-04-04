Ribbon cut on newly renovated Winooski High School

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Three years of hard work and patience paid off for students, families and teachers in Winooski.

Federal, state and local leaders officially cut the ribbon on Winooski High School Tuesday after years of renovations.

The new school was funded by a $57 million bond, federal pandemic funds and a low-interest loan.

District leaders say the state-of-the-art facility will last the community for decades and will provide more opportunities for students of all backgrounds.

“We now have a safe, healthy, modern and beautiful learning environment that our students, staff and community members deserve, and I know they will honor with their persistence, creativity and I look forward to seeing the future accomplishments in this beautiful space,” said Sean McMannon, the Winooski school superintendent.

The new addition to the school includes a $600,000 dental clinic for students.

