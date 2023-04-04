Ribbon cut on newly renovated Winooski High School

Federal, state and local leaders officially cut the ribbon on Winooski High School Tuesday...
Federal, state and local leaders officially cut the ribbon on Winooski High School Tuesday after years of renovations.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Three years of hard work and patience paid off for students, families and teachers in Winooski.

Federal, state and local leaders officially cut the ribbon on Winooski High School Tuesday after years of renovations.

The new school was funded by a $57 million bond, federal pandemic funds and a low-interest loan.

District leaders say the state-of-the-art facility will last the community for decades and will provide more opportunities for students of all backgrounds.

“We now have a safe, healthy, modern and beautiful learning environment that our students, staff and community members deserve, and I know they will honor with their persistence, creativity and I look forward to seeing the future accomplishments in this beautiful space,” said Sean McMannon, the Winooski school superintendent.

The new addition to the school includes a $600,000 dental clinic for students.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A kite surfer was assisted out of Lake Champlain Saturday afternoon after concerned witnesses...
Kite surfer brought to shore after concerned calls
Police made an arrest in a murder investigation at a Brattleboro homeless shelter on Monday.
Woman arrested for murder at Brattleboro homeless shelter
Rebecca Ball
Crews search for missing Vt. teen with autism; how searchers should approach her
Sunday evening, community members gathered at St. Stephens Episcopal Church to hold a...
Vigil held for missing Vermont teen; search to continue Monday
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

We now know the identity of a woman who police say was murdered in Brattleboro on Monday morning.
Woman pleads not guilty to hatchet murder of Vermont shelter employee
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will deliver his annual State of the City address Monday...
Democrats take control of Burlington City Council
File photo
New York schools receive more threats
File photo
Hazmat crews respond to South Burlington prison