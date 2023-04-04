Stefanik comes to Trump’s defense, alleges political persecution

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEW YORK (WCAX) - North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik calls the expected charges against former President Donald Trump political persecution.

History is expected to be made on Tuesday when former Trump is formally charged in New York City court. The indictment is still sealed, but sources tell CBS News Trump will likely be charged with falsifying business records in the first degree, which is a felony. This is related to his alleged role in hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

New York Rep. Stefanik is coming to Trump’s defense, saying this is political persecution. She says the Manhattan DA has a crime crisis he won’t prosecute and instead is going after the former president.

“In this case, there is no crime. It is a very weak case, according to the Department of Justice attornies who passed upon it. So, you know, I think it’s just more of a weaponization against President Trump because of his political beliefs,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York.

The former president plans to hold a news conference when he returns to Mar-a-Lago Tuesday night.

